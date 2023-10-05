TONY VENHUIZEN TO SEEK REELECTION TO STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES FROM DISTRICT 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Rep. Tony Venhuizen announced today that he will seek a second term in the State House of Representatives from District 13 in next year’s election.

Venhuizen, 40, was elected to his first State House term in 2022, finishing first in a four-way Republican primary and running in the general election unopposed. He assumed a leadership role in the State House as vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, which scrutinizes and sets the state budget each year.

During the 2023 legislative session, Venhuizen was the prime sponsor of a bill to increase the value of the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship, and another to allow for a work requirement for Medicaid expansion enrollees.

“In my first session, we balanced our state budget, passed historic tax relief, and expanded opportunities for our young people in K-12 and higher education. There is always more to do, though, and I would be honored to continue to serve in Pierre,” said Venhuizen. “I will remain focused on making South Dakota an even better place for families and business, and I will always defend our values and be pro-life, pro-family, and protective of our liberties.”

Venhuizen grew up in Armour and holds a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from South Dakota State University and a law degree from the University of South Dakota. Prior to serving in the State House, Venhuizen served as chief of staff to Governor Kristi Noem and Governor Dennis Daugaard, and as a member of the South Dakota Board of Regents, which oversees the six state universities.

Venhuizen and his wife, Sara, live in Sioux Falls, where he works in trust and estate law and she works as an electrical engineer. Their three children – Henry, Elizabeth, and Madeleine – are students at Patrick Henry Middle School and Robert Frost Elementary School, and the family attends Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

