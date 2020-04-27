Daniel Haggar for Minnehaha Co State’s Attorney posts campaign video Posted on April 27, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 1 Comment ↓ Daniel Haggar, Republican State’s Attorney Candidate from Minnehaha County has posted a new campaign video to Facebook. Check it out: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Daniel is a solid guy and I hope he wins.