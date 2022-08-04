Dem State Treasurer candidate running to promote woke agenda and witch hunt. As opposed to the actual job of State Treasurer.

Well that’s interesting. According to the most impossible to remember website name ever (https://www.cunningham4ethicalsdtreasurer.com/) Democrat State Treasurer candidate John Cunningham seems to be running to do a lot of things if he’s elected. It’s too bad that none of them are actually in the treasurer’s job description:

I envision a South Dakota State Treasurer that considers the ethical choice in all matters first. Government ethics applies to the processes, behavior, and policy of governments and the public officials who serve in elected or appointed positions. and.. I envision a South Dakota State Treasury Office that aggressively searches for state financial activities that are improper, unethical or illegal activities such as the EB-5 and Gear Up scandals and exposes them to the public.

What does South Dakota law say about Cunningham’s proposed bag of woke goofiness in relation to the treasurer’s office? Well, here’s the actual duties of the State Treasurer:

1-10-1. General duties of treasurer. The state treasurer shall have charge of and safely keep all public moneys which shall be paid into the state treasury, and pay out the same as directed by law, and perform such other duties as are required of him by law.

So, where the part where they’re supposed to be the ethics czar and monitor what they deem the ethical choices for all processes, behavior, and policy of governments? I don’t see that in that section of law. What about the part where they aggressively search for state financial activities that are improper, unethical or illegal. Don’t some of those fall under the Attorney General’s duties or at least those of the State Auditor?

I mean, if he wanted to be Attorney General or State Auditor, he probably should have run for one of those jobs, instead of campaigning to be the manager of South Dakota’s bank accounts.

Financial Stewardship

Financial Stewardship

The State Treasurer is the state's chief banking official serving as the receiver and custodian of all state fund transfers and deposits. The office also manages banking relationships for the state of South Dakota and monitors local bank accounts held by various state agencies. Treasurer, Josh Haeder, additionally plays a role in responsible management of South Dakota's resources by sitting on the board of the State Investment Council which manages investment of the financial assets of the State of South Dakota. Additionally, the State Treasurer is a member of the State Board of Finance which manages state financial issues including bad debt, moving allowance for state transfers, per diem allowances, etc

Just seeing that you manage the state's bank accounts, and keep an eye on it's assets. It's a lot of money, so there are several full-time jobs involved, even without trying to claim you're going to do everyone else's.

What was that the @SDGOP twitter account was saying a few weeks back?

Not seeing anything here about being Captain Wokey-pants, policing the ethical choice and searching for illegal activities.