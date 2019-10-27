Democrats kick the chairman can down the road to December 7th, Pearl Harbor Day.

While everyone else was at the Governor’s Hunt or were focused on football, South Dakota Democrats met to solve the problem of their chair and executive director suddenly changing their minds about the jobs they took on in recent months.

And they kicked the can down the road, despite the fact they have three active campaigns for federal office, and petitioning begins in 67 days:

The Executive Committee decided Saturday that the new SDDP chair will be elected by the Central Committee during its next meeting on Dec. 7 in Mitchell, as the party’s Constitution dictates. and… Candidates for the SDDP chair should notify the party leadership and begin campaigning, Seiler said. and.. The committee established several working groups to focus on correcting the financial problems. Those groups are beginning work immediately and will report to the SDDP Central Committee at the Dec. 7 meeting, Seiler said.

Read the entire story here.

Given the depth of Democrats’ financial issues, I wonder if the committees include the “checking vending machines for loose change” committee, or the “selling our blood plasma” committee?

Stay tuned.