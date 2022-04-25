Derby Announces House Re-election Bid

LONG-TIME BUSINESSMAN, CIVIC LEADER AND LEGISLATOR SEEKS TO CONTINUE REPRESENTING DISTRICT 34

RAPID CITY, SD — April 21, 2022 — Representative Mike Derby announces his candidacy for another term as State Representative. Derby has served 8 years as District 34 Legislator.

“I am asking the voters to send me back to Pierre to advance the issues important to us,” Derby said. “In my last term, we made great strides building on our platform of economic growth and dynamic opportunity for our West River region. It would be an honor and privilege to represent District 34 in the critical years ahead.”

Derby’s reliable presence in Pierre taps into his extensive experience as a Rapid City business owner, community leader and public servant. With the momentum established in his last term, he is ready to work again as a tireless advocate of District 34 and the State of South Dakota.

“This last Legislative Term saw lots of challenges,” Derby reflected. “We dealt with the pandemic’s economic effects, business uncertainty, unprecedented one-time Federal funding, and other big issues. Times like these reinforced the importance of working together with all levels of government – from municipalities, counties, all the way to the Federal Government. I have the experience, commitment and drive to propel us forward.”

Rep. Derby serves on the Taxation and Transportation Committees and was elected by his peers to once again serve on the South Dakota Legislative Executive Committee. In between sessions in 2021, Derby served on the State Legislative Redistricting Committee and the Marijuana Interim Study Committee. This year, Derby will participate on the Property Tax Summer Study Committee.

In the 2022 Session, Rep. Derby successfully sponsored five bills (HB 1173, HB 1174, HB 1176, HB 1177, and HB 1197) that were signed by the Governor. They help diverse sectors of business such as campgrounds and hospitality, construction and development, accountancy, and insurance and auto recycling.

As owner of the Canyon Lake Resort in west Rapid City and Past Chair of the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce, Mike is very supportive of legislation that helps the small business owner to be successful and grow. Serving as a Board Member of Visit Rapid City, Mike wants to keep Pierre aware of tourism’s prominence and economic contributions. And as a past Chair of the Ellsworth Task Force and Military Affairs Committee, Mike intends to continue championing issues that allow Ellsworth AFB to sustain and grow its vital missions.

“Mike is an enthusiastic activist getting things done for Rapid City and the State of South Dakota,” said area businessman and retired banker Randy Hamburg, who will serve as Derby’s Campaign Treasurer. “As our Legislator, he has shown his mettle and skill at handling issues and keeping us moving in the right direction. He is a proven leader who represents us well.”

Demonstrating his effectiveness, Derby was named a Pro-Business Champion by Elevate Rapid City. He was recognized as a Legislative Supporter by the City of Box Elder for supporting Ellsworth Air Force Base and its surrounding infrastruc- ture. Derby has not missed a single House floor vote in the past two years according to The Club for Growth Foundation.

Derby is hosting a campaign kickoff reception on April 28 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon Lake Resort, Reunion Lodge, 2720 Chapel Lane, Rapid City.

For more information, contact Mike Derby at 605-381-0992 (voice/text) or [email protected]

Learn more at https://www.mikederbyforsdhouse.com.