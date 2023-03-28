Despite commentary that Brookings accreditation no big deal, attorney for school district considered it a VERY big deal.

In case you missed it in the document dump released today by the Brookings School District, while some are trying to portray the School District being placed on probation as no big deal, and using the word sensationalized, the attorney for the Brookings School District seems to be treating it as seriously as a heart attack in his correspondence with the attorney for ousted Superintendent Klint Willert:

The placement on probation of the District is directly attributable to your client’s lack of supervision and constitutes conduct that is seriously prejudicial to the District and amounts to neglect of duty. This neglect of duty specifically violates Section J of Dr. Willert’s contract and is grounds for termination for cause.

When they use phrases like “seriously prejudicial to the District” and “amounts to neglect of duty” and “grounds for termination for cause” I don’t think claiming it was sensationalized is the way to go. If anything, it looks like it has been underplayed.