Argus Leader points out that the Brookings School District was in danger of losing State Aid, possibly being dissolved if Sec. of Ed determined no plan, because of accreditation issues

The Argus has an article on the Brookings School District’s accreditation debacle with some interesting points on how serious the issue of accreditation is.

Despite one school board member calling it sensationalized, there was a lot more to it than that. It is so serious that the district could have been dissolved, and the school lands subject to reassignment:

A public school district that has not regained its state-accredited status will become ineligible to receive state aid to education at the beginning of the next school fiscal year on July 1, according to state law. If the Secretary of Education determines there’s no plan of action, they must alert county commissioners that the district is subject to loss of authority and the lands are subject to reassignment, according to state law. In other words, if the Brookings School District and board hadn’t come up with a plan of action as they did by Monday night, the schools could’ve lost state aid, the city would’ve lost its public schools and the public schools would’ve become something else.

I knew they’d lose state aid to education, but what they could have been facing could have been so much worse, had we kept down this path.

It’s shocking to think the Brookings School District was on track for being turned over to the County Commission and faced being dissolved, and the schools being reassigned.

One of the (formerly) top school districts in the state being dissolved and carved up among Deubrook, Sioux Valley and the Flandreau School Districts?

It might be far-fetched, but this is way more serious than has been downplayed by school leadership.