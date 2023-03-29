Johnson Responds to Misinformation by Ranking Member Scott
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) defended his bill to enforce work requirements forable-bodied adults without young dependents that receive SNAP benefits. His remarks were made during the House Agriculture Committee hearing with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Vilsack.
Members on the Democratic side of the Committee were vocal in their opposition to Johnson’s America Works Act, calling it “extreme.” Work requirements historically have bipartisan support, and Johnson quoted then-Senator Joe Biden speaking in support on them on the Senate Floor, saying, “The culture of welfare must be replaced with the culture of work.”
Johnson highlighted states that have seen positive results from returning to work requirements—states such as Florida and Arkansas. In Arkansas, the return to work resulted in able-bodied adults without dependents enrollment dropped by 70 percent, and the income of those leaving the program tripled within just a few years of employment.
Listen to Johnson’s remarks here or click the video below.
###
7 thoughts on “Johnson Responds to Misinformation by Ranking Member Scott”
It’s not misinformation if it’s the truth. His bill is show-pony dog crap and he knows better.
If you fix the market, existing welfare rules gain moral backing for enforcement.
Fix the economy, man!
Stop outsourcing jobs (H1B etc).
Stop doing shady foreign business deals (EB5).
Markets hobbled by surveillance + USPTO.
Take action against IP theft in our university system.
With everybody gaming and watching inventors, patents only enable thieves who file on stolen property and destroy evidentiary chains (most inventors are not trained in legalities). Without privacy may as well s-can USPTO.
Fix free markets, respect 1st, 4th, 5th Amendments (no more unwarranted surveillance including of the human mind by increasingly invasive technology).
Privacy is key to free markets with IP protection. Markets without IP protection may spawn a new middle class with or without surveillance tools (generally an inventor has first line-of site to poach back temporary market advantage gained by a thieving usurper who subsequently would have given away her position).
If you fix the market, existing rules gain moral backing for enforcement!
If the system is designed to act in bad faith at scale, all bets are off I’m afraid as the most inventive will train their efforts to fix this glaring problem first and punish those who designed it for evil (negligently or mens rea).
The USA is clawing back its sensible middle ground while sinister forces plot to provoke civil war.
I believe the end-goal is always the creation of breeding chains, what makes the feminists so angry and wanting to burn it all down (okay, maybe just 75% of the time).
But then, we all want true love, while those denied seek to impose their fate on others.
FWIW, I believe free markets are a trustful and loving act that could be painful in the short term, but is the most viable long-term approach.
The most viable regulation mechanism is accessible torte (pay for play in the legal realm is a recipe for corruption and long-term pain).
Create distributed, secure, healthy local ag system for food production.
If we can do it on Mars, we can do it in SD!
Manufacture of tools and supplies is a good back-stopping niche for the macro-producers in SD.
We don’t eat ethanol corn so what would be the competitive motivations to stop it?
Huge part of fixing the economy.
LOCAL FOOD PRODUCTION TRADED REGIONALLY.
It could be 50 year conversion.
Employment is an honorable trait which builds confidence and self reliance. Rep Johnson is to be commended for encouraging those who need encouragement to build their self reliance and be caretakers of their families.
great remarks from rep. johnson. obviously the scorched-earth campaign democrats applied to trump is being reapplied to house republicans. keep fighting it. johnson’s bill is a great piece to sew onto the patchwork crazy quilt of our actual government, since all the wishful total makeovers in the world are never going to happen.
…short of getting a supermajority in congress plus the white house, as gleeful libs got 2009-2010 that is. get a supermajority in both houses, plus the white house, go remodel everything you can.