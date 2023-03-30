Chairman Wiik Joins Governor Noem in Banning Rank Choice Voting in South Dakota
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Chairman John Wiik, Vice Chairman Mary Fitzgerald and Representative Kirk Chaffee (R-29) joined Governor Kristi Noem as she signed Senate Bill 55. SB 55 is a bill to prohibit rank choice voting in South Dakota.
“I am grateful for Governor Noem’s leadership on this bill” said Chairman John Wiik “The South Dakota Republican Party is proud to have played an important role in preventing rank choice voting in our state.”
The bill was officially signed into law on Tuesday March 21, 2023 along with 12 other election bills.
###
12 thoughts on “SDGOP Chairman Wiik Joins Governor Noem in Banning Rank Choice Voting in South Dakota ”
Thank You. I wrote an article once about why rank choice is bad but is also unconstitutional in S.D. FOR THOSE who like it, look at the issues in Alasaka this past year.
LOL, this guy… The issues in Alaska was that Palin lost her election, and couldn’t accept it. Which now that I think of it, seems to be a common thread in politics lately.
Leave Hillary alone.
Leave Sarah Palin alone. Let’s not turn this state into California where normal people are leaving; burdensome regulation, higher taxes, higher crime, black-outs & brown-outs and nuts and fruits. I don’t mean agriculture.
A good example of our government protecting us because they believe we as a people are not smart. We cannot be trusted to fill out a ballot saying “Person X is my first choice, person Y is my second choice, and person Z is my third choice.”
So, if a county wants to avoid district county commissioner runoff elections and the expense where 500 votes might be cast, they can’t. So much for local control.
Our Legislature loves to prove local control is just a myth.
More South Dakota Freedom!
Thank goodness the government knows what is good for us. I just cant trust myself and need the supervision.
Barf… Let’s hear it for “freedom” in South Dakota, which always seems to come with an asterisk these days.
It’s clear — at least to me — that the only thing the two major parties hate worse than each other is the possibility of a third party gaining traction. Ranked-choice voting eliminates the threat of spoilers, and that terrifies the party bosses who continue to push the bogus narrative of “too important of an election to throw away your vote on a third party”… every… single… election cycle.
Methinks Sen. Wiik won’t be satisfied until the state constitution is amended to establish single-party rule, with him as its chairman. (Comrade Wiik has a nice ring to it.) He ought to be ashamed for bringing this cowardly, steaming pile of manure, and the legislature should be ashamed for passing it.
Love you Gideon but no one is worried about a third party.
I don’t understand why Wiik is chair but it’s not because of this bill. It’s because he’s like a child in his attitude.
Pat—Who’s that other fellow in the picture?? Is that the Governor’s husband and, if so, what’s he have to do with ranked choice voting??