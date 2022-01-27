Drew Peterson enters District 19 House Primary, appears to be 3 or 4-way contest

This week, Drew Peterson of Salem has filed paperwork to form a Campaign Committee to run for District 19 House. And you may have heard of his campaign chairman:

Outgoing House Majority Leader Kent Peterson is chairing the campaign committee for Drew Peterson, his brother, after Kent is barred in seeking another term as a result of term limits.

In the growing ever more crowded D19 House race, Drew, a farmer and board member of SD Soybeans is currently facing Jessica Bahmuller, who was edged out in the last election after a recount and State Representative Caleb Finck, a veteran of three elections. Also rumored to be eyeing the race is Michael Boyle, who lost in the 2018 House Primary against Kent Peterson and Kyle Schoenfish.

This might be one of the primary elections to watch, as I’m sure all will be battling hard.