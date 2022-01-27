Gov. Noem Announces Vaccine Exemption Legislation
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem filed legislation to guarantee medical or religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines for private employees who are facing private employer vaccine mandates. The bill also recognizes natural immunity.
“The COVID vaccination should be a choice, and we should reject the efforts that we are seeing in other parts of the country to divide us into two classes: vaccinated and unvaccinated,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Unvaccinated Americans are still Americans. We live in a free country – free to make our own decisions. In South Dakota, we will protect the liberty of our people to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”
A medical exemption can be obtained with the signature of a South Dakota physician who signs a certificate attesting that the COVID-19 vaccination is not in the best medical interest of the employee.
A religious exemption may be claimed if the employee submits a signed statement to the employer stating: “I, [insert person’s full name], dissent and object to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds, which includes moral or ethical beliefs or principles but not social, political, or economic philosophies or mere preference.”
A natural immunity exemption may be claimed with proof of a positive antibody test within the past six months.
Governor Noem previewed her vaccine legislation last year when she signed Executive Order 2021-14, protecting state employees from President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates. This legislation extends similar protections to private workers. Governor Noem also discussed the legislation in her 2022 State of the State Address.
You can read Governor Noem’s vaccine legislation here.
There are NO established religions that have come out against the covid vaccine. Then again maybe the Trump church of Narcissism will fill the void. Kristi is a charter member
This is a fake religious exemption and it’s a joke.
Thune, Rounds and Johnson are serious people. They have to be rolling their eyes every time she sends out another press release.
Who falls for this stuff?
What is this religious exemption, Kristi? All anyone has to do is sign that it’s against their “moral or ethical beliefs or principles”? Anyone… absolutely anyone can claim that.
I would like to know how the state handled exemptions to all of their own mandatory vaccines in the past. It seems to me that this is going to make enforcement of other vaccine requirements much more difficult. Is the state also going to accept these broad exemptions?
Lastly, I thought she was not going to interfere with the needs of private business on this. Another flip-flop.
Both the Evangelical and Catholic faiths say getting vaccinated is the Christian thing to do. What faith is she protecting here?
Governor Noem pushing more Anti-Business legislation.
You might be asking – why now?
Covid may very well be winding down in the next month or so. And most businesses that have required the vaccine have largely implemented their policy already.
But, think of all the lives we could have lost if she had thought of this earlier. Maybe “now”… isn’t so bad.