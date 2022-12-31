Fake Minnehaha County GOP group denied in effort to overthrow local party. So, they’re going to keep trying

I’m Shocked. Shocked I tell you. The anonymous “Minnehaha Central Committee” group is actively crying this afternoon, and sending out yet another unsigned e-mail because the current executive board is refusing to validate their attempts to overthrow them.

So now they’re setting up another meeting to try to overthrow the board again.

From: Minnehaha Central Committee <[email protected]>

Date: December 30, 2022 at 4:19:08 PM CST

To: Minnehaha Central Committee <[email protected]>

Subject: Follow up Meeting called for January 7th

Dear Minnehaha County Central Committee Members:

Please be informed that one-fifth of the Minnehaha County Central Committee members have called for a special meeting. We previously called for a meeting on Dec. 29th in order to meet our obligation under the bylaws, but unfortunately, all 6 elected members of the current executive board (chair, vice chair, etc…) declined our invitation to attend the meeting even though it was rightfully and legally called. The meeting last night was well attended by well over 50 committee people, invited guests, and members of the media. Attendees were also able to hear from and speak with several of the candidates who are running for positions on the county GOP executive board. In order to give the current executive board members an opportunity to satisfy the spirit (if not the letter) of the bylaws, a quorum of the Minnehaha County Central Committee members are now calling for a second central committee meeting scheduled for Saturday, January 7th, 2022 at 10:30 am..

(Did anyone bother to tell the fake committee that there’s an inauguration going on that weekend?)

The fake committee claims that they “ rightfully and legally ” called the meeting. But, did they? Because you notice they’re holding another meeting and can’t do a darned thing without the executive board members showing up.

The big takeaway is that they can do nothing but yowl. And the real committee is going to be holding their own meeting at the end of January, no matter how many meetings the fake committee calls.