Former Legislator Dan Ahlers to serve as next Executive Director for South Dakota Democrat Party

In an article in the Dakota Scout, it was announced that former State Representative(2007-8, 2017 -18), State Senator (2009-10), and US Senate Candidate Dan Ahlers will be the next Executive Director for the South Dakota Democrat Party:

A former Dell Rapids lawmaker and U.S. Senate candidate will lead day-to-day operations of South Dakota’s minority party. The South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) has hired Dan Ahlers to be its next executive director, taking over for Berk Ehrmantraut, who left the post this spring.

Read the entire article here (Subscription required).

Well, that’s interesting. And somewhat unexpected from the South Dakota Democrat Party, to pick up someone as their ED who might be one of the most experienced Democrat campaigners, far more than the chair of their Party. Ahlers could rally enough to win an election when things were more competitive, but he could also do stupid stuff as well, such as when he sponsored an antivaxxer measure while in the legislature.

Considering the SDDP’s last ED had no practical experience with winning legislative campaigns, this means the playing field could be more challenging where we have more competitive districts. Something to keep in mind.