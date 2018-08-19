From Brown County Fair, Attorney General Candidates and Making America Great Again

From the Brown County Fair this past week, I didn’t know Randy Seiler wanted to Make America Great Again, but here are Republican candidate for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Democrat candidate Randy Seiler posing together with President Trump’s cut-out.

  1. Anonymous

    Ravnsborg needs to tuck the polo in or wear more casual pants or shorts. Dont button the top button.

    He would he helped by a stylist.

    Seiler needs to dress more formal.

    For goodness sakes people. Look the part.

    1. Anonymous

      They are at a fair, not in court. Geez!

      Seller doesn’t belong near even a cardboard cutout of President Trump.

