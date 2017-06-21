GOP puts up 2 elections last night. Maybe it’s them, and not Trump?

Republican Karen Handel declared a hard fought victory in a Georgia special congressional election over liberal Democrat Jon Ossoff… who didn’t actually live in the district. That might have been a fatal flaw for the filmmaker, in a race that served as a proxy battle for republicans and Democrats trying to assert dominance in a post-Trump election world.

In South Carolina, Republican Ralph Norman, won a special congressional election against Democrat Archie Parnell.

Of course, this only comes a short couple of weeks after the Montana election where a body-slamming Republican Greg Gianforte defeated Democrat Rob Quist.

Maybe Donald Trump isn’t as much of a point for Democrats to campaign on as they’d hoped?