Gov. Noem Expands Paid Family Leave for State Employees Rules Package to Expand Benefit to 100%

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and the Bureau of Human Resources expanded Paid Family Leave benefits for state employees to 100% for up to 12 weeks. This benefit covers birth and adoptions. The rules package was passed by the South Dakota Legislature’s Rules Review Committee.

“I want to make sure that South Dakota continues to be the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family – and that starts with making sure our state employees have the resources they need to care for their families,” said Governor Noem. “By expanding South Dakota’s Paid Family Leave opportunities, we will give our state’s hardworking moms and dads the chance to bond with a new child during the precious first few weeks after birth or adoption.”

###