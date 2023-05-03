Gov. Noem Expands Paid Family Leave for State Employees Rules Package to Expand Benefit to 100%
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and the Bureau of Human Resources expanded Paid Family Leave benefits for state employees to 100% for up to 12 weeks. This benefit covers birth and adoptions. The rules package was passed by the South Dakota Legislature’s Rules Review Committee.
“I want to make sure that South Dakota continues to be the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family – and that starts with making sure our state employees have the resources they need to care for their families,” said Governor Noem. “By expanding South Dakota’s Paid Family Leave opportunities, we will give our state’s hardworking moms and dads the chance to bond with a new child during the precious first few weeks after birth or adoption.”
###
5 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Expands Paid Family Leave for State Employees Rules Package to Expand Benefit to 100%”
Is there something more profound that can be done for US families?
I know in the tech sector, ending the H1B debacle would help greatly since many of these future proof jobs can be done from home, while being close to family.
cue the people who will think this applies to employees in the private sector as well who will blame the Governor when their employers don’t offer them the same benefit, claiming she promised it to them
Is she empowered to expand this employee benefit without Legislative action and approval? I’m all for it, but is this action within her constitutional authority??
What I’m getting at is while this expansion of benefit and (I assume) expenditure of state funds was approved by the “State Rules Review Committee” of the Legislature it requires an appropriation of funds and inclusion in the budget. This expansion, to my limited knowledge, has never received a Hearing before members of the House and Senate Committees who govern Budget and Appropriations nor has it received a vote of either House. It appears to this amateur to usurp the authority of the Legislature and delegates it to a small committee and the Executive Branch. The expansion of the benefit and the expenditure of funds doesn’t seem to follow “How A Bill Becomes A Law.”
Every expansion of government shrinks the monetary value of someone in the private sector.