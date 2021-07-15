Gov. Noem Makes Further Announcement Regarding State Penitentiary

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced additional personnel decisions regarding the South Dakota Department of Corrections. State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske have been terminated following continued investigation by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources.

As was announced on Tuesday, July 13, Deputy Secretary Doug Clark has stepped in as acting warden until a longer-term interim can be named. Additionally, Director of Pheasantland Industries Stefany Bawek has been placed on administrative leave.

Interim Secretary of Corrections Tim Reisch, Bureau of Human Resources Commissioner Darin Seeley, and Secretary of Social Services Laurie Gill are continuing their work to support this ongoing investigation.

No further comment will be made at this time.

###