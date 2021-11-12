Governor Kristi Noem Announces Re-Election Campaign; $10M raised, and over $6.5M cash on hand

Governor Kristi Noem Announces Re-Election Campaign

Governor Noem has more than $10M total raised and over $6.5M cash on hand upon the announcement

Pierre, SD – Today, Governor Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as Governor of South Dakota. Governor Noem heads into the campaign with over $10 million raised since her last election. Her campaign has more than $6.5 million cash on hand between all campaign accounts.

In making the announcement, Governor Noem released the following video:

Continuing, Governor Noem released the following statement today:

“I was humbled and honored three years ago when the people of South Dakota put their trust in me to lead our state as Governor.

We have been through challenging times but have also accomplished great things together. We’ve embraced fiscal responsibility, protected the freedoms of our people, fought federal government intrusions and invested in the next generation through education, healthcare, expanding broadband, and providing new career opportunities so our children can stay in South Dakota.

We have the best economy in the nation as well as the best people and quality of life. There is so much more we can do together – I will never forget the South Dakota motto ‘Under God the People Rule.’ My administration has embraced this pledge, and it has led to success for our state.

My family and I ask for your support as we announce today that I will be running for re-election as Governor of this great state. South Dakota’s best days are still ahead.”

Leading Governor Noem’s campaign will be Joe Desilets as Campaign Manager, Chris Hupke as Deputy Campaign Manager, Kennedy Noem as Finance Director and Madison Sheahan as Operations Director.

For more information, visit www.KristiNoem.com

Direct link to video: https://youtu.be/IAb-xvAXD48