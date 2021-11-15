How soon we forget that the State Senate was a crazier place not all that long ago.
But then we’re reminded when things bubble to the surface, and in this case former State Senator Lynne/Lyndi/I can’t keep track DiSanto hits the road, slaps some face filters on, and declares she isn’t interested in any “libtards.”
TikTok declares that “The action in this video could result in serious injury.”
After her last go around, I don’t think we need to worry about her trying to come back.
At least, we can hope.
10 thoughts on “I’m not sure what’s worse. Former State Sen DiSanto Driving while tiktokking, or referring to people as ‘tards.”
I met her once when she was Lee Schoenbeck’s seat mate and had the pleasure of informing her that congratulations were do to the first person; that I knew of, who put clitoris into a bill.
I’m really surprised that honor didn’t go to Fred.
Fred wishes. Oh he wishes.
What the hell did I just watch?
TBH, I’m more disappointed in the 14.5k who hit the follow button.
Pat, you’re scaring us with the last sentence you posted. There I go again, thinking we’d seen the last of this very unstable, self-centered, egotistical individual. I hope she goes on a long Ms. SD tour – out of state. I totally agree with Murdoc – the 14.5k that are following this garbage should have their head examined while removing their tin foil hats.
Or, Lee Schoenbeck referring to people questioning redistricting motivations as “cancer”?
i know what’s worse: the fact that Mr Powers is following her on TikTok and saw this
It was sent to me. I don’t tiktok.
then your source is in need of self-examination