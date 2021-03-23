Via Twitter:
"You're preaching my sermon. Only girls play girls' sports." pic.twitter.com/PhgpLMGsDG
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 23, 2021
2 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem on Tucker Carlson last night”
I thought Governor Noem knocked a tough interview out of the park. Tucker has a lot to chew on in terms of being patient and setting up the win, but he also made a good point that Governor Noem would do well to consider when her coalition is formed-up around the same strategy. Once on the same page, the court of public opinion may be the only court available to the movement, requiring robust strategy options around public pressure with physical security of leaders; the follow-up (think on meth and the recent ring bust).
The only thing about the interview that I want to poke holes in in the appeal to experts in her response. I’m going to pick this apart on a future SCL transmission, but long story short when the courts are tanked lawyers become de facto el hefes.
I think the way Noem and other leaders want to approach this is, in addition to living, to say, “I’ve spent countless hours with experts of many backgrounds and disciplines. I am the expert, now, and I am recruiting an unstoppable team to push this agenda over the finish line in a way that protects us all. There will be no Bunker Hills in South Dakota.”
I think this is the disposition that any reasonable team would defend; the noble goal.
The best outcome is that, out of this coalition, a very potent legal tool emerges after a broader team of champions pushes together. This should be great to watch, but Noem’s #1 job will be to break the infiltrators and turn their demon energy into productive energy with how information is wielded in operational meetings (the biological male in female sports argument is the most winnable argument on merit that I have ever seen for such a controversial issue).
It protects the girls, yes.
But let’s be honest. In a world of medical tyranny is real and provable, it protects the little boys, too.
Our governor has brass balls and is very cool under pressure.
But she needs to hit Amazon in the mouth for slapping South Dakota on the ass (if you don’t follow this, Anon, its your brain power that is lacking, not mine).
The entire trailer park is watching.
That is all.
She thinks this is a good look for her? yikes