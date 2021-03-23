Woki-Leaks SD Claims USD Provost helping to promote woke agenda at USD

Woki-leaks South Dakota is back today with another report on what’s happening at USD, and seems to be pointing a finger at Provost Kurt Hackemer for putting the social engineers in positions of authority to push the woke agenda. As noted in part..
These first three paragraphs are telling. The authors make the claim that “Eurocentric bias” pervades USD and/or society in general. This is consistent with the general Social Justice position that the United States is a bastion of systemic racism, White supremacy, sexism, and so on. ..
And..
Giving credit where credit is due, the authors of the letter thank USD Provost Kurt Hackemer for having helped build this network and for installing activists in positions of power:
These experts in “equity and inclusion” appear to include one of the authors of the open letter, Professor Mandie Weinandt. On February 3, 2021, the Provost’s office announced that Dr. Weinandt will be taking over as head of USD’s Center for Teaching and Learning later this year. A few days later, Weinandt suggested on Twitter that she may spend her time preparing for her new role by learning how better to scapegoat White people for society’s ills and “weaponize” the Woke propaganda tracts she’s been reading (see Weinandt’s twitter page for more details) to liberate the “oppressed minds” of students of color)
“The authors make the claim that “Eurocentric bias” pervades USD and/or society in general. This is consistent with the general Social Justice position that the United States is a bastion of systemic racism, White supremacy, sexism, and so on. ..”
^ Love this. Thinking is hard! Critical thinking is even harder! But it feels like a logical leap is being made here. “Eurocentric bias” means an education that has horse blinders up when it comes to things outside the realm of what we all learned when we were 12 years old in middle school. That seems fine by me. Students should be exposed to the wider world in that respect. The fact that most people see Isaac Newton, a European, as the harbinger of calculus while ignoring the deeper history with its roots in the Middle East is probably something that falls under this umbrella, just as an example.
But the leap comes when you conflate the acknowledgment of a “Eurocentric bias” with “the general Social Justice position that the United States is a bastion of systemic racism, White supremacy, sexism, and so on.”
Has the U.S. enacted and supported policies that bolster systemic racism and white supremacy? Uh, yeah. Ignoring that history would be pretty stupid. I mean, it might feel nice for the smooth-brained folks in back, but for college students, such a limited understanding would be lacking.
But the author of these posts seems to believe that if you acknowledge the United States’ very evident past, you’re somehow sullying its present. That’s not the case. You can be a proud Catholic while still having an understanding of the very uncool things the Catholic Church has done in its long history. Understanding those previous shortcomings is an essential part of making sure they don’t happen again. Learning from your mistakes, so to speak, unless, of course, you think it would be neat to have more white supremacy and sexism in the present, in which case I can understand why learning from the past might be spooky for you.
The Germans had a period after WW2 where the country’s actions leading up to and during the war were totally taboo. In the 50s and 60s, a term popped up called “Vergangenheitsbewaltigung” – oof! It roughly translates as “learning from mistakes of the past” and refers to the idea of how a nation can learn from its past collective sins. A similar concept in our society, which I assume many people in this comments section may have a negative opinion of, for whatever reason, are Truth and Reconciliation committees/commissions. You should check out the German concept if you have a free second, it’s pretty interesting.
Working through the past is hard, but it doesn’t have to mean you slander your nation. Instead, it can help us all become more patriotic and proud of where we live when we see how much we’ve grown and what we still have in store.