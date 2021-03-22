House members throwing rocks at Governor over coalition building & Style and Form revisions of House Bill 1217

On Facebook this afternoon, Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch issued a statement that went after Governor Noem for her style and form revisions of House Bill 1217, limiting the application of the measure to K-12 students, and stripping the measure of how it could affect South Dakota’s participation in the NCAA.

While Noem legal team reviewed the measure, Gosch countered that “lawyers from national organizations like Alliance Defending Freedom spent months writing the legislation that ultimately passed the legislative process,” and sharply attacked the Governor, boasting “we brought a bill, she brought a website.” The problem with Gosch’s attack on the Governor? Legislating is easy, especially when an out-of-state group hands you a bill. But the devil – and the lawsuits – are in the implementation. The bill as written had some portions that were frankly big government.

And after looking at the measure with her own legal team, Kristi decided that was more than the Governor was willing to do, as spelled out in her style and form veto message.

Governor Noem represents all of South Dakota. And she has to take into account a lot more opinions than just those of the 20% hard right.

No matter how conservative a Governor may be, they still have to govern with practicality of how something will be carried out. I get the impression that the Governor looked farther down the line than just the next 2 weeks, and ran up against some problems in implementation.

Shouldn’t the Governor be concerned if a bill as written might cause dozens of lawsuits and cost the state jobs? Well, yes. And it sounds like she did. Especially when this is not a situation where we are actively facing the question at the moment. We literally would be falling on our sword for the smoky suppositions of what could happen.

In the instance of 1217, the Governor split the difference, allowing portions of the measure to move forward in the state, and at the same time, allowing others to litigate out the other portions, while advocating that states band together when they negotiate with entities such as the NCAA.

I don’t think that’s a bad place for our state to be.

At least, it doesn’t seem like it should be an issue for legislators to throw rocks at the Governor over.