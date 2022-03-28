Governor Noem Announces Formation of South Dakota County Leaders Coalition and Endorsements From 27 County Commissioners

PRESS RELEASE – March 28, 2022

Pierre, SD – Today, Governor Noem’s campaign announced the creation of their coalition of South Dakota County Leaders. Along with the creation of this coalition, Governor Noem’s campaign released the initial list of county commissioners endorsing Governor Noem and forming this coalition. This follows the initial rounds of endorsements from state legislators and county sheriffs that have been previously announced. Governor Noem’s campaign will be growing this coalition throughout the campaign, adding additional current and former elected officials at the county and local levels across South Dakota that endorse and support her re-election campaign.

Governor Noem stated the following in making this announcement:

“The partnership between state and local government is crucial to an efficient and effective government. I’ve been proud to partner with our county leaders across South Dakota throughout my first term, and Lieutenant Governor Rhoden and I are proud to have their support in our re-election.”

Lincoln County Commissioner Joel Arends stated the following about the endorsements of himself and his fellow county commissioners:

“Governor Noem kept South Dakota open for business when other states around us were shutting down. Her leadership on local issues such as economic development, business expansion, and workforce development are key to strong counties and communities. Governor Noem has been a great supporter of our counties and I am proud to endorse her re-election for Governor of South Dakota.”

List of Endorsing Commissioners (Ordered by County)

Beadle – Denis Drake

Beadle – Doug Ramsell

Beadle – Rick Benson

Beadle – Tom Hansen

Brookings – Larry Jensen

Brookings – Mike Bartley

Brown – Doug Fjeldheim

Brown – Duane Sutton

Brown – Mike Wiese

Charles Mix – Colin Soukup

Clay – Travis Mockler

Codington – Lee Gabel

Codington – Myron Johnson

Codington – Brenda Hanten

Custer – Craig Hindle

Davison – John Claggett

Hughes – Randy Brown

Hughes – Tom Rounds

Lawrence – Bob Ewing

Lawrence – Brandon Flanagan

Lawrence – Randall Rosenau

Lawrence – Randy Deibert

Lawrence – Richard Sleep

Lincoln – Joel Arends

Lincoln – Tiffani Landeen

Pennington – Gary Drewes

Pennington – Lloyd LaCroix

For any local and county elected officials that would like to join Governor Noem’s South Dakota County Leaders coalition, contact Chris Hupke at [email protected].