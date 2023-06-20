Governor Noem Appoints Dr. Judy Dittman to Board of Regents

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced Dr. Judy Dittman’s appointment to the South Dakota Board of Regents. Dittman replaced Joan Wink, whose term recently expired.

“South Dakota has what it takes to become an example to the nation of what quality higher education looks like. It is the job of the Board of Regents to get us there,” said Governor Noem. “I have been working with the board to ensure that our kids and grandkids are receiving the best education possible, free from indoctrination and harmful, divisive ideologies. I am confident that Dr. Dittman will advance this cause through her new role on the Board of Regents.”

Governor Noem has consistently made education a top priority. Last month, she sent a letter to the Board of Regents challenging them to do more to strengthen higher education in the state of South Dakota. Governor Noem also established a whistleblower hotline for students, faculty, parents, and taxpayers to express any concerns they may have about our universities.

Governor Noem also sent a follow-up letter to the Board of Regents last week discussing some of the concerns that were received in just the first two weeks of the whistleblower hotline. The concerns included pushing for mask mandates in classrooms, endorsing critical race theory, and compelling speech in support of particular political positions.

Dr. Judy Dittman earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a minor in history from Black Hills State University. She went on to earn her master’s degree in health, physical education, and recreation from South Dakota State University and her Ph.D. in sport, health, leisure, and physical studies from the University of Iowa.

Dr. Dittman began her career as a K-10 physical education teacher in the Newell Independent School District before becoming an instructor of health and physical education, as well as the head women’s basketball and softball coach, at Dakota State University. After 34 years of teaching at both the University of Iowa and Dakota State University, Dr. Dittman became the Dean of the College of Education at DSU. Since 2013, she served as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, a professor of physical education and exercise science, the assistant to the president of special programs, and the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at DSU. Dr. Dittman retired in 2020. A photo of Dr. Dittman can be found here.

“Education and guiding the next generation have always been passions of mine. I want to thank Governor Noem for this exciting opportunity to serve on the South Dakota Board of Regents,” said Dr. Dittman. “I am looking forward to working with my fellow board members to continue improving higher education in our state. We already have the tools to become an educational force in this nation – we just need to put them into practice.”

The Board of Regents consists of nine members: Tim Rave (President), Brock Brown, Judy Dittman, Randy Frederick, James Lochner, Douglas Morrison, Jeff Partridge, Randy Rasmussen, and Pam Roberts. Information on the Board of Regents can be found here .

