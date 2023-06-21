Governor Noem Launches Nationwide Workforce Recruitment Campaign

“Freedom Works Here”

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem launched a nationwide workforce recruitment campaign. The focus of the campaign, entitled “Freedom Works Here,” is to recruit Freedom-loving people from all over America to live and work in South Dakota.

“We have the best economy in the nation, our unemployment is the lowest in American history, and South Dakota work ethic has never been stronger. Even so, South Dakota has 25,000 open jobs,” said Governor Noem. “We need to recruit more workers to fill these positions. We are going to show America that South Dakota is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I look forward to continuing to build our winning workforce by welcoming new families to our great state.”

In the “Freedom Flows Here” ad, Governor Noem talks about the fact that South Dakota was the first state to bounce back from the pandemic, the strength of our economy, and our growing apprenticeship programs.

In the “First Day” ad, Governor Noem says that “in South Dakota, you’ll never pay a penny in personal state income tax. And we accept most out-of-state professional licenses.”

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation will also provide job search assistance to individuals who express an interest in looking for a job in South Dakota.

In addition to the television ads, the campaign includes direct marketing that will take place over digital ads and direct mail. The campaign is being guided by research that was done to identify people who would be likely to move to South Dakota to best target the ads to the identified demographics.

More information about the Freedom Works Here campaign can be found here.

###