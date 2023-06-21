Rumor Alert – Sioux Falls City Councilman Alex Jensen considering return to Legislature?

Here’s one that’s hot off the press. I’m hearing from sources this morning that Sioux Falls City Councilman Alex Jensen might be foregoing another term on the Sioux Falls City Council to return to the South Dakota State Legislature and run for the District 13 State Senate Seat in 2024.

As noted in Jensen’s bio:

Alex was born and raised in Sioux Falls, and attended Lincoln High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the University of South Dakota, and is the CEO and a co-owner of Max Muscle Nutrition. He and his wife, Nikki, have sons, Jack and George. Alex began his career in public service in 2014 by being elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives, serving the citizens of District 12 until 2016. In 2020, he was elected to his first term on the City Council as an at-large member.

The D13 Senate seat, currently held by Senator Jack Kolbeck, is due to be vacated because of term limits. No announcements for the Senate seat have been made by current D13 House members Sue Peterson or Tony Venhuizen.

Rep. Peterson is ineligible to run for another House Term because of the same term limits which are preventing Kolbeck from another run, which might bring Sue to run herself.

If Jensen gets in the contest, it would make it an extremely competitive primary. Since the time he first ran for office in 2014, Jensen has been a monster of a fundraiser, able to bring in tremendous funds with which to run his race, as well as an able campaigner.

Sue Peterson has also traditionally been a good fundraiser, winning her last race in a primary contest.

One question would be whether they’d be competing for resources from the same big pond.

But there’s no disputing the fact that it would be one of the hottest primary elections to watch in June 2024.