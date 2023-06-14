Governor Noem Appoints Jean Moulton to Board of Education Standards

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Jean Moulton to serve on the South Dakota Board of Education Standards.

“Our kids and grandkids will be the next generation of leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs. They will also be the leaders of the future of our great American republic. They deserve an honest and factual classroom teaching that will prepare them to engage in our civil society for the rest of their lives,” said Governor Noem. “I look forward to working with Jean to ensure that South Dakota children receive a quality education for generations to come.”

Governor Noem has worked with the Board of Education Standards to pass the most robust and comprehensive social studies standards in the country. These standards raise the bar for high-quality civic education in America and equip students with the necessary knowledge and experiences to become active members of society. South Dakota is preparing the next generation to continue the legacy of this great nation.

Jean Moulton has dedicated 43 years to serving students, parents, and schools in South Dakota as both a teacher and a librarian. While working as the librarian for Watertown High School, she developed the library into the top high school research library in the state of South Dakota. Moulton also developed the state’s first curriculum standards for computer courses. She was a triple major at the University of South Dakota in library science, history, and English. She later taught in all three majors. Since retiring in 2018, Moulton has volunteered for the Watertown School Board. A photo of Moulton can be found here.

“Today, education faces many challenges and opportunities,” said Jean Moulton. “I am grateful to Governor Noem for giving me the chance to strengthen education for the next generation of South Dakotans. Everyone has a stake in the success of our schools, and it is the vital partnerships of all levels of education along with industry partners who will chart the future of our children.”

Jean Moulton will serve out the remainder of Dr. Steve Willard’s term, which is set to expire on December 31st, 2024.

Information on the Board of Education Standards can be found here.

###