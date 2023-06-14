Governor Noem Appoints Austin Simons and Chris Frick to the Transportation Commission

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Austin Simons and Chris Frick to serve on the South Dakota Transportation Commission.

“Our Transportation Commission makes sure that South Dakotans can get where they need to go. They are the ones that keep our state moving,” said Governor Noem. “I am confident that these folks will serve in their new roles with the best interest of our citizens at heart. I look forward to working with them.”

Austin Simons is a lifetime resident of South Dakota and has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance and professional accountancy from Northern State University. He was a public accountant at Cahill Bauer & Associates in Mobridge, South Dakota before going on to become the manager at Thorstenson Trucking, LLC in Selby. In this role, Simons has applied performance data to evaluate and improve operations, target current business conditions, and forecast needs. A photo of Simons can be found here.

“I am very grateful to Governor Noem for this opportunity to serve the state of South Dakota,” said Austin Simons. “I have lived here my entire life, and I am proud to have a role in continuing to improve this state not only for those living here today, but for the future generations of South Dakotans.”

Chris Frick is from Yankton, South Dakota and has a bachelor’s degree in teaching from the University of Sioux Falls. He worked at a family-owned livestock order buying business before starting his own livestock market in 1994. Frick went on to work in sales for a wholesale propane company. He is now part owner of a HVAC company. A photo of Frick can be found here.

“I would like to thank Governor Noem for having faith in me to do the right things for South Dakota,” said Chris Frick. “It is an honor to serve the hardworking people of this great state on the Transportation Commission.”

Austin Simons will fill the vacant seat of former Commissioner Benj Stoick. Chris Frick will fill the vacant seat of former Commissioner Bruce Cull.

Information on the Transportation Commission can be found here.

###