Governor Noem Bans Vaccine Passports in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2021-08, which bans government-instituted vaccine passports in South Dakota.
“Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have provided the people of South Dakota with up-to-date science, facts, and data and then trusted them to exercise their personal responsibility to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved-ones,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We’ve resisted government mandates, and our state is stronger for it.
“I encourage all South Dakotans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but we are not going to mandate any such activity,” continued Governor Noem. “And we are not going to restrict South Dakotans’ exercise of their freedoms with un-American policies like vaccine passports. In our state, ‘Under God, the people rule.’ And that is how we will operate for as long as I am governor.”
###
13 thoughts on “Governor Noem Bans Vaccine Passports in South Dakota”
She (probably through waste of oxygen toady Ian Fury) misspelled “misled.”
I, for one, am happy to see that Governor Noem has banned vaccine passports, and I am happy to see that she does not support government telling people to get the vaccine. Governor Noem should fire Sec. Malsam for her pandering behavior yesterday in Sioux Falls to a bunch of money-interested healthcare systems looking to perpetuate a myth. Covid is no different than the flu, but healthcare systems make money on fear, illness, and death. Statistically speaking, Sanford, Avera, and Monument Health are more likely to kill you than save you, and the best you can hope for from them is that they will do no harm. Governor Noem couldn’t be more clear that it is not right for South Dakota’s leaders to tell people to get a bogus shot.
1. Provide proof for your claim that “Statistically speaking, Sanford, Avera, and Monument Health are more likely to kill you than save you”
2. Covid has killed a lot more people in less time than influenza, so I am not sure how you can claim that COVID and Influenza viruses are no different from one another.
3. Are you claiming the reported efficacy numbers for the vaccines are lies? Got proof for that claim either?
Someone sure seems to be fear mongering. You are right there.
This is the kind of nonsense the GOP leadership is too spineless to expunge.
Your comment about COVID-19 is no different then the flu is false/not true/uninformed. 5 months later i still suffer side affects from COVID-19 with no signs of it getting better.
I also love the way people hide from there comments.
Senator Herman Otten
I’d echo what Senator Otten is saying. I’m still dealing with COVID leftovers, and might be in a compression sock for life from COVID related DVT. It’s not fake, and not a joke.
And anyone who thinks Sec Malsam-Rysdon is not doing an exceptional job needs their head examined. She has been a voice of reason and done this state a great service throughout this whole epidemic.
I have had both Covid and Influenza A. Getting over the flu was like getting over the measles, but getting over covid has been like getting over hepatitis.
Anti-vaxxers will love this!
To Anonymous-Nonymouse-anonymous-nonysense….the Dr. Jekyll/ Mr. Hyde guy: Gov. Noem has done everything she can to discredit mask effectiveness and denies her travel to infected Covid-19 hotspots have been harmful to South Dakota residents. Sec. Malsam-Rysdon has spoken at length to encourage the real science of this plague but knows she must tippy-toe around her boss Noem’s anti-science mindset.
Anyone who now denies the potentially life-saving value of the FREE vaccine deserves the consequences when they become infected. Anyone age 16 or over who travels on public transportation needs to be vaccinated. That includes High School and College sports events.
The Governor has repeatedly said that N95 masks are effective if worn properly, but it’s otherwise should be a personal choice, and she says it’s personal responsibility.
I think it’s inflating it a bit to claim “has done everything she can to discredit mask effectiveness.”
I’d argue that one would have to agree it’s a bit silly to claim masks are effective in stopping the versus when other precautions aren’t observed, such as in gas stations, where the person behind the counter is wearing a mask, but no gloves, and they touch everyone’s merchandise & credit cards.. and maybe their own face, …and then hand the card & merchandise back to the purchaser.
You see that in action, and wonder why they’re bothering with the piece of cloth.
I only gas up and pay at the outside pump. When i go thru the checkout like at Menards I hold each item in view to the check-out person so they can scan them without touching it. i bag everything myself and open yet another plastic bag for the check-out person to stuff the receipt into. When i go out the door i push it open with my elbow if it doesn’t open automatically.. I leave the receipt in the bag for a couple days.
“North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem have resisted mask requirements. Burgum promotes personal choice but tried to encourage masks with a social media campaign. Noem has discouraged mask requirements, saying she doubts a broad consensus in the medical community that they help prevent infections.”…
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/09/12/north-dakota-south-dakota-lead-u-s-in-covid-19-growth-as-republican-governors-reject-mask-requirements/
“denies her travel to infected Covid-19 hotspots have been harmful to South Dakota residents”
Hey ds-dumbsh## .. got any stats to back this up? How many have been harmed and in what way? Where is the study with the specific numbers? Got any? Or is this just more of the democrat/socialist babble being repeated from the dwarf king from Aberdeen?
I assume you are referring to Cory the Commie at Dakota Fake Press. If not that description stills applies of the little narcissist.