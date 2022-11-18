Governor Noem expands on comments that it’s not just Donald Trump who is the messenger; it’s all of us

From the Dakota Scout, Governor Kristi Noem goes into more detail in reference her comments on Donald Trump while attending the most recent RGA Meeting:

“What I said is every single one of us as Republicans need to be messengers. It’s all of our jobs. President Trump is the only one running for president, the only one who has been president. He’s obviously the leader of our party right now, and he has a responsibility, but we all do too.

“I think that’s what we need to recognize. We should not put all the weight of messaging what is great about America on one person, that it is every one of our jobs and we should get up every day with that responsibility on our shoulders.”