Libs of TikTok post footage from the “kid-friendly,” “bring your whole family” drag event at SDSU

Wednesday Night’s “kid-friendly” drag show at South Dakota State University has made the twitter feed of Libs of TikTok, as they show what you were in for if you had brought your whole family as they had suggested:

South Dakota State University held a “family-friendly” drag show where they encouraged kids to bring cash to tip the drag queens. Here’s some footage of the “family-friendly” drag event. pic.twitter.com/xcdiT49vAk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2022

As I had noted last week it didn’t sound very kid-friendly, I don’t know that my opinion is any different with footage leaking out.

What was I saying about it being like hosting strippers at SDSU? Or do you believe nothing says “kid-friendly” like a strip of duct tape.

In reply to criticism over the event taking place at SDSU, SDSU President Barry Dunn had offered a media soundbite that the event “was not sponsored by the university.” Unfortunately, that claim rings a bit hollow in the face of previous events being sponsored by the same University’s Office of Multicultural Affairs that Dunn had claimed had nothing to do with this years’ event.

Honestly, had the University not advertised the event as “kid-friendly,” and sold tickets on line that it was family-appropriate fare, it would have quietly slipped under the radar for yet another year, and no one would have really cared. But, now I suspect the Board of Regents and South Dakota State University are going to have to do a lot of damage control in Pierre starting in January, because legislators are fired up over this one. With good reason.