GoFundMe set up for Argus, other daily paper reporters whom Gannett is putting on unpaid furlough over Christmas

Apparently the Argus Leader is not just sending their printing to another state, but they’re sending the money paid for subscriptions outside of South Dakota, and proving what many suspect, that Gannett is kind of evil as they are putting their reporters on furlough over Christmas:

You can contribute to the GoFundMe here.

I do see that Berk Ehmergerd, the executive director for the Democrat Party for now, already gave $20.