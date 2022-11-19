Apparently the Argus Leader is not just sending their printing to another state, but they’re sending the money paid for subscriptions outside of South Dakota, and proving what many suspect, that Gannett is kind of evil as they are putting their reporters on furlough over Christmas:
You can contribute to the GoFundMe here.
I do see that Berk Ehmergerd, the executive director for the Democrat Party for now, already gave $20.
5 thoughts on “GoFundMe set up for Argus, other daily paper reporters whom Gannett is putting on unpaid furlough over Christmas”
My sardonic view:
Oh God! Somebody do something!
Or not.
Maybe they could learn to weld?
Because as purveyors of the information industry, they are incompetent, evil, or both.
“Sudden Death Syndrome” of the careers of cowardly news media?
Pass.
I saw one of their reporters promoting this who said most of their reporters are “young” and “not from South Dakota” – stating this as reason they are in particular need.
My thought was, perhaps that is exactly what is wrong. Anyone who knows the state has left.
this is why we can’t have nice things.
Crappy media organization.
Even crappier business practices.