SDSU quickly distancing themselves from the so-called “kid-friendly” drag show as SDSU President Barry Dunn issues statement.

The South Dakota State University administration is quietly shuffling away from the staging of the Drag Show scheduled for tomorrow on the SDSU Campus, as President Barry Dunn himself is disavowing the entire thing in a statement released this afternoon:

“We apologize for the miscommunication pertaining to the drag show in the University Student Union tomorrow night. The sponsor of this event is the Gender and Sexualities Alliance student organization, and not South Dakota State University or its Office of Multicultural Affairs. Registered student organizations are free to sponsor lawful events on campus in accordance with SDCL 13-53-52 and applicable policy. This event is being put on by the GSA student group and not supported by university funds.”

Now, wait a moment… It’s not being put on by the “Office of Multicultural Affairs?” Well, that wasn’t the case last year as related by a story in the SDSU Collegian:

Sponsored by groups like the Gender and Sexualities Alliance (GSA) and Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA), the drag show was part of RHPC’s “Back in Da Club” event series, both to offer more entertainment to students and to help OMA with some of their scheduled events. and.. GSA has put on their own drag shows in the past, usually with the support of OMA. This year is the first time a drag show has been hosted by a group other than GSA.

Read that story here.

So, last year the OMA sponsored it and now that this years’ event is gaining a little attention, there’s a hard disavowal from the administration?

I’m sensing a little last-minute spin.