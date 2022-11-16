SDSU has taken link to Drag Show event offline after attention drawn to it in our post yesterday

Now this is a new development. The link at the South Dakota State University website that went to an announcement for a drag show at SDSU asking for $1 and $5 dollar bill tips while calling it “kid friendly” has gone from this…

to this:

Did someone finally figure out that maybe it wasn’t as “kid-friendly” as they would have liked to have thought? A drag show with the performers begging for dollar bills might be fine for college-aged students, but it’s anything but “kid-friendly.”

I suspect the heat from all of the attention got higher-ups involved. And when they figured out that they’re probably going to have to explain why they think it’s appropriate for a public institution to host this kind of thing, not to mention calling it kid-friendly, to a legislative committee in a couple of months, the adults in the room gave it more thought than someone gave it in the first place.