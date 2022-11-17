From the Dakota Scout, Governor Kristi Noem goes into more detail in reference her comments on Donald Trump while attending the most recent RGA Meeting:
“What I said is every single one of us as Republicans need to be messengers. It’s all of our jobs. President Trump is the only one running for president, the only one who has been president. He’s obviously the leader of our party right now, and he has a responsibility, but we all do too.
“I think that’s what we need to recognize. We should not put all the weight of messaging what is great about America on one person, that it is every one of our jobs and we should get up every day with that responsibility on our shoulders.”
4 thoughts on “Governor Noem expands on comments that it’s not just Donald Trump who is the messenger; it’s all of us”
“Expands on”? Or “clarifies”? Or maybe “walks back”
I like yesterday’s version of her comments
Damage control 💯 The best part about Noem is that she’s spineless and very malleable. no lie
“Noem told The New York Times on Wednesday that she didn’t think the former president, who filed paperwork Tuesday for another White House run, offered the ‘best chance’ for the Republican Party in 2024.”
These boots were made for walkin’. And that’s just what they’ll do. One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you.
Which part of this did Corey Lewandowski “advise” her on?