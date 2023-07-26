Governor Noem getting ready for the Rally! July 26, 2023 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Governor Noem getting ready for the Rally!”
Maybe she can find a chief of staff and senior policy advisor out there. And a legislative agenda. And some accomplishments resulting from her policies.