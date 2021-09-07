After US Congressman Jim Clyburn held a press conference to complain that the distribution of rental welfare in several states needs to be faster, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem fired back at the Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Noem let the US Senator know that South Dakota is managing just fine without his demands, and that most South Dakota renters enjoy something even better than government hand-outs: a job.:
4 thoughts on “Governor Noem letter to Congressman Jim Clyburn: renters enjoy something even better than government hand-outs: a job.”
Good letter, Governor!
Just dripping irony that the states most behind getting money out are deep, deep blue. Typical Democratic outlook: feeling bad about people in crisis is more important than, you know, actually helping them.
Clyburns office: ” Who? Noem. Noem who? Where? Is that where they let the AG kill a guy? Oh, Sturgis, yeah ok…
JFC. What a use of state time and resources. Who’s next? Little Nas-X? Macy Gray?