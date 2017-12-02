Gubernatorial candidate intimates we should execute juries if she disagrees with decision

I suppose that’s one way to have jury nullification…
I wasn’t there, so I have no idea of the evidence or the strength of the case presented by the prosecution. But advocating that they’re evil and should be hung because she doesn’t like the decision is pure crazy talk.
And another message brought to you by “Lora Hubbel is completely unfit for public office.”
crazy!
Sounds like something Donald Trump would say and he is our President. I think it’s refreshing to have an outspoken individual running for Governor. If you want someone who is politically correct, go join up with the snowflakes.
Tara, it is one thing to disagree with a verdict. It’s entirely another to say the group who reached the verdict is evil and intimate they should be hung.
Being a snowflake has nothing to do with it. Being batshit crazy….?
I’ll leave it to others to judge.
https://www.facebook.com/AppreciateENG/videos/1778316562468148/?hc_ref=ARTpEsQBoOwUJK2EZUAcR3-q6q1obgvtupC6L2ASSezUz8wSkHA8b43QoKDIEErYq4Y&pnref=story. Batshit crazy like this woman?????