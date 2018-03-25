Guess who wasn’t there? Candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel.

From the SDGOP and Facebook:

They had a weekend of events and a tremendous turnout. But guess who wasn’t there?

All reports I’m getting are that – not only did Lora Hubbel skip yet another Lincoln Day Dinner in Aurora County – but she skipped this massive gathering of the Republican faithful out west.

Marty Jackley was there. Kristi Noem was there. But Lora Hubbel? Not so much.

The problem is that Lora tries to portray herself as a victim claiming that she hasn’t been invited to events. But here’s one of the biggest events held all year. And does she show up?

Nope.

Her loss. Besides the fact that she’s going to lose is a foregone conclusion. But, it is her loss.

