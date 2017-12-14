In response to Tapio release, Krebs announces support for Muslim registry

In response to Neal Tapio’s call for Congressional Candidate Shantel Krebs to announce where she stands on a proposed Muslim registry, Krebs came out in favor, and announced her support:

In a phone call Wednesday evening, Krebs said she supported Kobach’s proposal to set up a registry for people from areas where terror threats are detected. “It’s not based on religion, it’s based on migrants that are believed to pose a threat,” Krebs said.

Read that here.

Um…. I think this stupendously awful idea of a registry based on being a Muslim or because a person is from a “region” goes past a line that should not be crossed. And one that has already been vetted. By History.

During an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday night, pro-Trump advocate Carl Higbie drew a shocked reaction from host Megyn Kelly during a discussion of the possibility that President-elect Donald Trump might support making Muslim immigrants to the U.S. “register.” In an apparent attempt to portray the idea as unsurprising, Higbie noted that there was precedent for the U.S. government registering residents according to factors like race, religion and region. “We did it during during World War II with the Japanese, which, call it what you will—,” he began, before Kelly interrupted him. And… In 1988, President Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act, which offered an official apology and provided restitution of $20,000 to every survivor. “No payment can make up for those lost years,” Reagan said during his remarks about the bill. “Here, we admit a wrong.”

Read that here.

