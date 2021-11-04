Joe Biden: We’re going to win. Or maybe not.

Before Tuesday, President Biden declared “We’re going to win.”
The Dems are in disarray. #RedWave pic.twitter.com/w8zh3MhuT6
— GOP (@GOP) November 4, 2021
And with a very loud voice, voters replied “Let’s go Brandon!”
It’s going to be a wild election!
On Wednesday morning, “DOH!”
Well, as can be seen by going to the DFP (dumb f###### people) website, the colorado moron burger flipper is quoting posters from Dakota War College.
Dems are disturbed indeed! Last night my close and personal friends Lar and Porter from the out of state name callers blog privately confided to me during a meeting of Zoom that they are disoriented and disillusioned with the DINO Joe in the house that is white. The results in Virginia really shook them up! Before signing off they both yelled “Let’s go Brandon!” I almost fell out of my rocking chair. Those two out of state name callers are insaner than most!