Group suing because they claim to be denied anti-vax mandate rally

Austin Goss of Dakota News Now had this story earlier this AM about the Governor being sued, because a group decided to try to have a rally in Pierre, but claim they were denied a permit:

Governor Noem is being sued by the Institute for Free Speech on behalf of a group trying to protest vaccine mandates on State Capitol grounds. They say they were denied a permit for the dates of November 8th and 9th on the basis that Christmas decorating is going on. pic.twitter.com/vixbrUUhaN — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) November 4, 2021

However, as reported by Joe Sneve at the Argus..

The governor’s office pushed back Thursday, saying the administration continues to work with the organization to allow a demonstration to take place. “Nobody is denying the opportunity to speak,” said Ian Fury, a spokesman for the governor. “We are working with the protesters to accommodate their request.”

I was hoping to scoot over to Pierre for the Special Session just to watch the fireworks, but I’m stuck in Brookings to manage the home front. It looks like it’s going to be a circus maximus!