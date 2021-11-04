Release: Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announces he will join suit to halt Biden Administrations’s private employer vaccine mandate

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES HE WILL JOIN SUIT TO HALT BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S PRIVATE EMPLOYER VACCINE MANDATE

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that he will be bringing litigation on behalf of the State of South Dakota, along with the state of Missouri and a coalition of other states, to halt the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on private employers. Ravnsborg plans to file suit first thing tomorrow morning when OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard” (ETS) is officially published in the federal register.

“This is an excessive burden to place on the businesses and citizens of South Dakota,” said Ravnsborg. “It is our belief that the federal government does not have the authority to unilaterally force private employers to mandate their employees get vaccinated or foot the bill for weekly testing.”

