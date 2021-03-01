Joe Sneve also reporting that Marty Jackley will be AG Candidate in 2022

From Twitter:

Former SD Attorney General has announced his intention to seek the GOP nomination for Attorney General in 2022. Current AG Ravnsborg is also a Republican

And from the Argus:

Amid uncertainty about the South Dakota Attorney General for his role in a crash that killed a pedestrian last year, Jason Ravnsborg’s predecessor is positioning to get his job back.

Former South Dakota Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Marty Jackley formally announced Monday his intention to seek the Republican nomination in the 2022 attorney general’s contest, in which Ravnsborg right now is eligible for another term.