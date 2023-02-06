John Cunningham in race for SDDP Chair, ran in 2019 unsuccessfully.

From Austin Goss at Dakota News Now, former Democrat Treasurer candidate John Cunningham has announced that he is apparently willing to accept being tagged as “it” by Randy Seiler in the South Dakota Democrat chairmanship contest:

Anyone aware of other candidates in this contest at the moment?

Cunningham had ran for the chairmanship previously, in 2019, where he was unsuccessful against Paula Hawks, receiving 12% of the vote at the time. (With Hawks later running far away and fast when she figured out how bad things were. )

In the 2022 election for South Dakota Treasurer, Cunningham lost to Josh Haeder on a 2-1 basis 67.7% to 32.3%, which is not really demonstrative of the ability to generate efforts that might post a threat to Republican dominance in the state.

So… good for him. I hope he gets it.