John Thune 4q FEC Report: $233k raised, $184k spent, $15.2 Million cash on hand.

John Thune is posting good fundraising numbers for the 4th quarter of 2021. Stick a fork in his opponents. Those taters are just plain done:

John Thune 4q 2021 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

While Bruce Whalen is happy to be approaching $5000 in the bank, incumbent US Senator John Thune is gearing up to take on all comers.

For the Friends of John Thune Committee, Thune is posting $233,025.86 raised in the 4th quarter against $185,302.92 in expenses. Leaving him a phenomenal (and possibly record setting for a SD committee) $15,152,231.03 in the bank for the primary election.

(Not that he’s going to have a primary. I still don’t think the others will get on the ballot.)

His opponents can read it and weep. They’re done.