South Dakota’s Senior US Senator, John Thune is still among the most popular US Senators in the country, according to the January 2018 Morning Consult report, which just came out:

And no slouch himself, South Dakota’s other US Senator, Mike Rounds is fairly close behind Senator Thune:

Always glad to see how well our Republican team is representing us in DC!

You can read all about it here at Morning Consult.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...