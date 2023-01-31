Johnson Applauds USDA Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program Launch

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) applauded the launch of the Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Johnson introduced the Cattle Contract Library Act in 2021 to increase transparency in cattle markets by establishing a cattle contract library.

“I am glad USDA is taking steps to implement the Cattle Contract Library Act,” said Johnson. “This will benefit our cattle producers and ensure they’re all getting a fair shake. This program is a step in the right direction to improve our cattle market and transparency for producers.”

Currently, cattlemen do not have full access to contract terms being offered by packers, leading to a decline in leverage for smaller producers during price negotiations. The Cattle Contract Library will allow producers to view price components of cattle contracts, giving them more market information while protecting confidential business information of the contract holders.

The Cattle Contract Library Act passed the U.S. House (411-13) in December 2021 and was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations package.

The Library’s online dashboard will go live on February 6, 2023.

