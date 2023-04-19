Johnson Questions EPA Administrator Regan on Biofuels

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) questioned Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan on year-round E15 sales.

Johnson and 16 of his colleagues sent a letter to Administrator Regan this week, urging the EPA to increase supply of biofuels and advanced biofuels blends. Increasing the use of biofuels is the most effective way to achieve lower emissions with our current transportation system.

“The reality is that E15 has a lower Reid Vapor Pressure rating than E10, so making E15 more broadly available doesn’t do anything to hurt smog,” said Johnson. “Quite to the contrary, it would help both from a carbon perspective and a smog perspective, and so I would ask the Administration to lean into this incredible opportunity for our country related to biofuels a bit more than it seems like you are today.”

View Johnson’s remarks from the House Ag Committee hearing here or click the image below.

